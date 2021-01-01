 Loading…

  5. Passion Flower - Shangri La Flower 3.5g
Hybrid

Passion Flower - Shangri La Flower 3.5g

by Fairwinds

Fairwinds Cannabis Flower Passion Flower - Shangri La Flower 3.5g

About this product

Tastes like orange, grapefruit, and cherry Feels cheerful, conversational, and dreamy Top terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene Total terpenes: 2%

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.

About this strain

Shangri-La

Shangri-La
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bred by JinxProof Genetics, Shangri-La crosses parent strains Fudo Myo-o and 9 Pound Hammer to create a 60/40 sativa-dominant strain. Taking its name from the mythical valley utopia, the Shangri-La hybrid is sure to bring you to your own internal paradise. This strain takes you to a peaceful mindset where happiness and relaxation are no strangers. Patients might also choose this strain as an uplifting escape from nausea, stress, and pain. Skunky and sweet in flavor, Shangri-La boasts a garden of different aromas from ripe grape and berry to tropical mango and citrus. 

