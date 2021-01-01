 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Passion Flower - Sour Tangie CBG Vape 0.5g
Sativa

Passion Flower - Sour Tangie CBG Vape 0.5g

by Fairwinds

Write a review
Fairwinds Concentrates Cartridges Passion Flower - Sour Tangie CBG Vape 0.5g
Fairwinds Concentrates Cartridges Passion Flower - Sour Tangie CBG Vape 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tastes like orange, diesel, and lemongrass Feels active, uplifting, and cheerful Top terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene Total terpenes: 9.9%

About this brand

Fairwinds Logo
Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review