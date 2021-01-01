 Loading…

  5. Passion Flower - Sour Tangie Concentrate 1g
Sativa

Passion Flower - Sour Tangie Concentrate 1g

by Fairwinds Manufacturing

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tastes like grapefruit, orange, and skunk Feels creative, active, and uplifting Top terpenes: Terpinol, Myrcene, and Limonene Total terpenes: 8.1%

About this brand

Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry. Our brands: - Fairwinds Cannabis - Passion Flower Cannabis Collective

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

