  5. Passion Flower - The Doctor Concentrate 1g
Indica

Passion Flower - The Doctor Concentrate 1g

by Fairwinds

Fairwinds Concentrates Solvent Passion Flower - The Doctor Concentrate 1g

About this product

Tastes like lemon, pine, and berry Feels mellow, thought-provoking, and serene Top terpenes: a-Maaliene, Limonene, Silenadiene Total terpenes: 11%

About this brand

Fairwinds Logo
Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.

About this strain

The Doctor

The Doctor
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Linalool
  3. Pinene

Bred by Green House Seeds, The Doctor is an indica-dominant strain designed to treat a myriad of unpleasant symptoms such as pain, nausea, appetite loss, and insomnia. Its name also comes in tribute to the motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi, also called “The Doctor.” Heavy sedating effects act fast, leaving you feeling pacified and calm. Earthy flavors soured by skunky, fruity notes arrive on the inhale, making their exit with the taste of hashy spice. Great White Shark, Super Skunk, and an unnamed South Indian parent lend The Doctor its genetic blueprint.

