The Fairwinds Relief 300 series brings your wellness to a new high by blending DOH-certified cannabis oil with powerful, clinically-proven botanical extracts. Designed to provide clear-minded support, the Relief 300 series leverages its cannabis power off of a super-serving of CBD and a micro-dose of THCA and THC to catalyze and enhance the effects. The PM Relief 300 contains a calming, relaxing terpene profile typical of Indica cannabis. However, these terpenes also play a vital role in increasing absorption and enhancing effects. Ingredients: Avocado Oil, Cannabis Concentrate, Herbal Extract Blend (Boswellia, Ginger, Turmeric), Cannabis Terpene Blend, Natural Flavors, Monk Fruit, Polysorbate Cannabinoids: [27 servings per bottle] Per Bottle: 270mg CBD / 20mg THCA / 10mg THC Per Dropper: 10mg CBD / 0.75mg THCA / 0.37mg THC
