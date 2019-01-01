 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Fairwinds

$40.00MSRP

About this product

The Release Tincture is one of three powerful products that make up the Fairwinds Essential Series. The unique blend of powerful essential oils, clinical terpenes, and a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC provides a synergy like no other. Leveraging off of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies alongside the highest-quality cannabis oil, this tincture displays modern cannabis science at its finest. Relying on the fast-acting absorption from the avocado oil base, the Release Tincture is quick to take effect, providing support for life’s toughest moments. This naturally-relaxing formula is potent yet subtle, calming the mind without producing any overwhelming psychoactive experience. So when life’s challenges hit close to home, know that you have the support you need to find your Release. Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Essential Oil, Herbal Blend (Passionflower Extract, Magnolol Extract, Honokiol Extract, Bacopa Extract), Cannabis Oil with Terpenes, Sunflower Lecithin. Cannabinoids: [15 servings per bottle] Per Dropper: 1.3mg THC / 6mg CBD / 6mg THCA Per Bottle: 20mg THC / 90mg CBD / 90mg THCA

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the industry with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended. Innovative. Sustainable. Pesticide-free. Fairwinds flower is cultivated in-house with pharmaceutical quality manufacturing standards and beneficial insects for preventative measures. Our state of the art cultivation facility operates with a semi-automated atmospheric control system that controls everything from humidity to CO2 - tracking data throughout the entire process. In addition to carbon filters, each flower room is kept sterile and free of mildew/mold and pests by scrubbing the air with a top of the line HEPA system, removing any impurities with entirety. Running a hydroponic system through three perpetual flower rooms, our plants rely on precise and calculated feeding schedules to cut back on waste and resources. Although our plants produce massive yields, this well-planned system ensures that Fairwinds flower is produced with a fraction of the resources used in typical cannabis cultivation. Fairwinds may be considered a nutraceutical company, blending ancient herbal supplements with pharmaceutical quality manufacturing techniques to create the most effective cannabis products available. Using only full-flower during extraction (zero trim), each Fairwinds product starts with a base of golden cannabis extract from the highest potency part of the plant. Our flower is extracted using a proprietary medical grade hydrocarbon blend that produces a true full-spectrum concentrate for a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes and other beneficial cannabis constituents. After further refinement, all Fairwinds oil contains zero remaining solvents for the finished product to ensure the highest quality products for your wellness. Apart from quality cannabis extracts, many Fairwinds products also rely on powerful herbal and essential oil blends to further enhance the effects in a botanical synergy. Our lab team consists of a combined total of nearly 30 years of experience in chemistry and Ayurvedic and Chinese herbal medicine. Leveraging traditional formulas against modern cannabis science, each Fairwinds product is a unique solution-based formula designed for optimal assistance and effectiveness. Working alongside some of the leading cannabis medical professionals and testing facilities in the country the Fairwinds lab team is a national leader in cannabis technology & innovation.