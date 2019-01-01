About this product
The Release Tincture is one of three powerful products that make up the Fairwinds Essential Series. The unique blend of powerful essential oils, clinical terpenes, and a 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC provides a synergy like no other. Leveraging off of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies alongside the highest-quality cannabis oil, this tincture displays modern cannabis science at its finest. Relying on the fast-acting absorption from the avocado oil base, the Release Tincture is quick to take effect, providing support for life’s toughest moments. This naturally-relaxing formula is potent yet subtle, calming the mind without producing any overwhelming psychoactive experience. So when life’s challenges hit close to home, know that you have the support you need to find your Release. Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Essential Oil, Herbal Blend (Passionflower Extract, Magnolol Extract, Honokiol Extract, Bacopa Extract), Cannabis Oil with Terpenes, Sunflower Lecithin. Cannabinoids: [15 servings per bottle] Per Dropper: 1.3mg THC / 6mg CBD / 6mg THCA Per Bottle: 20mg THC / 90mg CBD / 90mg THCA
