Get all the strawberry taste you love from this strain - without the cough it’s famed for. This delicious sativa imparts a vibrant happiness that’s great for everything from road trips to cleaning house. Brighten any day or any task with this cultivar! The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.