  5. Falcanna Trim Lemon Cookies 7g

by Falcanna

About this product

About this strain

Lemon Cookies

A tasty match made in heaven, Lemon Cookies is a cross between Lemon Haze and GSC. This tasty sativa-leaning hybrid has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. The high is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension. 

 

About this brand

Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.