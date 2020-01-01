Birthday Cake Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
40% Indica / 60% Sativa Gorilla Cookies is a cross between Original Glue and Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies. Covered in crystals like a sugar cookie and with the same cookie dough sweet smell it's no wonder she has such a following. Enjoy a nice mellow high starting with a unique buzz from the energizing effects of the Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies.
Be the first to review this product.