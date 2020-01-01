About this product
2 x .6g Lemon Cookies 30% Indica / 70% Sativa A cross between Dutch Haze and Forum Cut GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Super dense, highly resinous buds that hit hard and fast with the head effect of Dutch Haze and the body effect of Girl Scout Cookies. The limonene terpene is very strong in this cross, lingering in your nostrils well after you exhale.
