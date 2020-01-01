About this product
Timber Kush has heavy Indica-dominant genes that result from crossing OG Master Kush with Cream Caramel (Maple Leaf x White Rhino). Timber Kush has a pungent creamy inhale with a lung expanding caramel or creme brulee flavored exhale. Time and again this bud has proven to be heavy lidded and calmly introspective. Activities to do while smoking Timber Kush include: sitting on the couch, laying down, not finishing a movie, and sleeping.
