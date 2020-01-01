 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Alien Rock Pax Pod Cartridge

Alien Rock Pax Pod Cartridge

by FARM

Write a review
FARM Concentrates Cartridges Alien Rock Pax Pod Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cross between Sour Dubble x Tahoe Alien. Captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Alien Rock Candy

Alien Rock Candy

Alien Rock Candy by Alien Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma as sweet as the name suggests. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that segueways nicely into sleep. The effects may take a few minutes to peak, but Alien Rock Candy packs a powerful euphoric punch once it sets in. A good choice for both novice and expert growers alike, Alien Rock Candy finishes around 8 weeks into its flowering cycle. 

About this brand

FARM Logo
Single Origin Live Resin, Small Batch. Each Farm batch is sourced from premium harvests from our favorite farms across California. Limited-release strains are curated from batches based on harvest seasons and availability. The Farm Process. Freshly frozen after harvest, the whole flower is kept at sub-zero temperatures through the process. Our careful plant-to-pod approach ensures maximum retention of the plant’s valuable terpene and cannabinoid profile, giving our vapes a pure, clean cannabis flavor. Specially designed for those who appreciate natural cannabis taste and full flavor. All Farm produce is sourced from carefully vetted local farmers for the best quality seasonal flower, giving you naturally-derived and wholesome vapes. Our Clean Cannabis Guarantee assures that all Farm products meet California state cannabis regulations.