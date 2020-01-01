 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. OG #18 Rosin 1g
Hybrid

OG #18 Rosin 1g

by Farm Fresh

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OG #18

OG #18
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG #18, a phenotype of OG Kush, was introduced by DNA Genetics. Also known as "Private Reserve," this indica-dominant hybrid delivers a long-lasting sedative and trancey high, ideal for leisure and relaxation. True to its predecessors, this flower carries the distinct diesel kush flavor with sour undertones. Its prominence is not new: a winner of the High Times Cannabis Cup in '09 and '10, as well as the Europe Champions Cup and Spannabis Indoor Hydro Cup in '10. Interested in growing? Plan for a 9 week flowering time indoors.

About this brand

Farm Fresh Logo