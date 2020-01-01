 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Purple Punch Pax Pod Cartridge

Purple Punch Pax Pod Cartridge

by FARM

Write a review
FARM Concentrates Cartridges Purple Punch Pax Pod Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Purple Punch Pax Pod Cartridge by FARM

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Punch

Purple Punch
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

About this brand

FARM Logo
Single Origin Live Resin, Small Batch. Each Farm batch is sourced from premium harvests from our favorite farms across California. Limited-release strains are curated from batches based on harvest seasons and availability. The Farm Process. Freshly frozen after harvest, the whole flower is kept at sub-zero temperatures through the process. Our careful plant-to-pod approach ensures maximum retention of the plant’s valuable terpene and cannabinoid profile, giving our vapes a pure, clean cannabis flavor. Specially designed for those who appreciate natural cannabis taste and full flavor. All Farm produce is sourced from carefully vetted local farmers for the best quality seasonal flower, giving you naturally-derived and wholesome vapes. Our Clean Cannabis Guarantee assures that all Farm products meet California state cannabis regulations.