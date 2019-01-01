 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBDABBER™ Wax | 800mg CBD Apple Flavor

by Farmacy Bliss

--- Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save --- • 800mg full spectrum CBD • Solvent-free Apple flavor terpenes • No thinners, no solvents, no fillers • Pure, full spectrum CBD formulated with terpenes • CO2 extracted from organically-grown hemp • Free of additives, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents • Net wt. 1000mg • Made in USА Optimized formula. Farmacy Bliss waxes are highly concentrated forms of CO2-extracted, full spectrum CBD oil blended with full spectrum non-cannabis derived terpenes. All of our wax formulations are free of solvents, thinners, and fillers. It’s pure, potent CBD for effective, natural relief. Farmacy Bliss wax products are lab-certified and 100% free of heavy metals, additives, solvents, and pesticides as well as GMO- free, gluten-free, and dairy-free. Wax products can provide very powerful and immediate relief due to its extremely high concentration of CBD and delivery method. Wax is consumed through a process called dabbing. Dabbing is technically classified as “the flash vaporization” of CBD concentrates when it is applied to a hot surface and then inhaled. You ‘dab’ using concentrates which are a lot more potent than the CBD you get from oils and edibles. Relief from stress, anxiety and pain. Are you a professional with a stressful job? A mom balancing children and a million other things? An athlete experiencing muscle pain? Or someone with a chronic disease? Whatever challenges life is sending your way, our products can help you stay calm and focused while providing relief, so that you can concentrate on the things that matter most. Full-spectrum relief from pain, anxiety, and chronic conditions from a powerful, natural plant. --- Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save ---

Farmacy Bliss was born out of a desire to help a dear family member in a time of a serious health crisis. As we searched for ways to help her find relief naturally, we discovered the incredible potential of hemp-derived CBD. This led us to delve deep into research and development to create a pure and potent CBD product that delivered real results. This formula, and the relief it provided, was so effective that it quickly gained demand among friends and family. This marked a turning point in our lives. So in 2017 we created Farmacy Bliss to pursue a burning desire to make our pure, full spectrum, solvent-free, medical grade CBD formulation available to anyone seeking relief or who simply wants to de-stress and experience an enhanced sense of wellbeing. We are humbled and grateful to work side-by-side with a dedicated family team and to bring our different backgrounds and skills to something we are very passionate about - contributing to the health and wellness of thousands of people by providing CBD products formulated to deliver the purest and most effective results possible. This is an exciting time for all of us as we continue to learn from the ever growing body of evidence that hemp-derived, full spectrum CBD has an extraordinary ability to engage our body's own endocannabinoid system to reduce pain, inflammation, anxiety, and promote a state of greater wellness. If you have any questions about our products and how they can help you, please reach out to us and we’ll be happy to help. In Health & Happiness, The Farmacy Bliss team