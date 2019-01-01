Farmacy Bliss was born out of a desire to help a dear family member in a time of a serious health crisis. As we searched for ways to help her find relief naturally, we discovered the incredible potential of hemp-derived CBD. This led us to delve deep into research and development to create a pure and potent CBD product that delivered real results. This formula, and the relief it provided, was so effective that it quickly gained demand among friends and family. This marked a turning point in our lives. So in 2017 we created Farmacy Bliss to pursue a burning desire to make our pure, full spectrum, solvent-free, medical grade CBD formulation available to anyone seeking relief or who simply wants to de-stress and experience an enhanced sense of wellbeing. We are humbled and grateful to work side-by-side with a dedicated family team and to bring our different backgrounds and skills to something we are very passionate about - contributing to the health and wellness of thousands of people by providing CBD products formulated to deliver the purest and most effective results possible. This is an exciting time for all of us as we continue to learn from the ever growing body of evidence that hemp-derived, full spectrum CBD has an extraordinary ability to engage our body's own endocannabinoid system to reduce pain, inflammation, anxiety, and promote a state of greater wellness. If you have any questions about our products and how they can help you, please reach out to us and we’ll be happy to help. In Health & Happiness, The Farmacy Bliss team