 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. CBDELIVER™ Vape Pen - 350mg CBD Melon Gum Flavor

CBDELIVER™ Vape Pen - 350mg CBD Melon Gum Flavor

by Farmacy Bliss

Skip to Reviews
4.54
Farmacy Bliss Vaping Vape Pens CBDELIVER™ Vape Pen - 350mg CBD Melon Gum Flavor
Farmacy Bliss Vaping Vape Pens CBDELIVER™ Vape Pen - 350mg CBD Melon Gum Flavor
Farmacy Bliss Vaping Vape Pens CBDELIVER™ Vape Pen - 350mg CBD Melon Gum Flavor
Farmacy Bliss Vaping Vape Pens CBDELIVER™ Vape Pen - 350mg CBD Melon Gum Flavor

$59.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

--- Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save --- • 350mg full spectrum CBD oil • Melon Gum flavor terpene • Extracted from hemp flowers • No thinners, no solvents, no fillers • Pure, full spectrum CBD formulated with terpenes • CO2 extracted from organically-grown hemp • Free of additives, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents • Rechargeable battery with included USB charger • Net wt. 500mg • Made in USA Suggested usage: Up to 3 four-second puffs. There’re approximately 200 puffs per vape pen. Optimized formula. Farmacy Bliss vape pens are filled with our proprietary blend of high concentration, CO2-extracted, full spectrum CBD oil and full spectrum non-cannabis derived terpenes. All of our vape formulations are free of solvents, thinners, and fillers. It’s pure, potent CBD for effective, natural relief. Farmacy Bliss vape products are lab-certified and 100% free of heavy metals, additives, solvents, and pesticides as well as GMO- free, gluten-free, and dairy-free. Vaping provides an effective method of delivering CBD for immediate relief due to its quick absorption. It’s great for providing instantaneous and on-the-go relief from mild anxiety, pain, insomnia, headaches. During vaporization, CBD enters the lungs and diffuses directly into the bloodstream rather than passing through the gut and liver. This allows nearly four times as much CBD to enter circulation for a maximum absorption of roughly 50 - 60%. This means that with vaping, one can achieve almost the same beneficial effects with a much smaller amount of CBD. Relief from stress, anxiety and pain. Are you a professional with a stressful job? A mom balancing children and a million other things? An athlete experiencing muscle pain? Or someone with a chronic disease? Whatever challenges life is sending your way, our products can help you stay calm and focused while providing relief, so that you can concentrate on the things that matter most. Full-spectrum relief from pain, anxiety, and chronic conditions from a powerful, natural plant. --- Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save ---

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.54

write a review

jaxklar

Just left a review for the blueberry flavor, but this one is just as great. If you like the taste of fresh melon in the morning, this one is your goto :))

LJay89

I love this Vape pen! First off, the flavor is sweet and subtle and not overpowering by any means and the aroma it leaves behind is very pleasant. Now for the effects, I have debilitating muscle spasming and pressure in my neck at times and this is the only thing that I found to help almost instantly rather then grabbing for pain meds and waiting for them to kick in. It’s also bettered my sleep, anxiety and ADD. Not to mention it's very relaxing.

About this brand

Farmacy Bliss Logo
Farmacy Bliss was born out of a desire to help a dear family member in a time of a serious health crisis. As we searched for ways to help her find relief naturally, we discovered the incredible potential of hemp-derived CBD. This led us to delve deep into research and development to create a pure and potent CBD product that delivered real results. This formula, and the relief it provided, was so effective that it quickly gained demand among friends and family. This marked a turning point in our lives. So in 2017 we created Farmacy Bliss to pursue a burning desire to make our pure, full spectrum, solvent-free, medical grade CBD formulation available to anyone seeking relief or who simply wants to de-stress and experience an enhanced sense of wellbeing. We are humbled and grateful to work side-by-side with a dedicated family team and to bring our different backgrounds and skills to something we are very passionate about - contributing to the health and wellness of thousands of people by providing CBD products formulated to deliver the purest and most effective results possible. This is an exciting time for all of us as we continue to learn from the ever growing body of evidence that hemp-derived, full spectrum CBD has an extraordinary ability to engage our body's own endocannabinoid system to reduce pain, inflammation, anxiety, and promote a state of greater wellness. If you have any questions about our products and how they can help you, please reach out to us and we’ll be happy to help. In Health & Happiness, The Farmacy Bliss team