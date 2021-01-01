Bulk Hemp CBD and CBG Kief - 100u Dry Sift - Made From Industrial Hemp- Perfect for moonrocks !
by FarmDirectCBDsWrite a review
$550.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
100u Oregon grown hemp kief available in bulk - 5 lb MOQ Bulk CBD Kief - 10-99 @ $300 Per Lb. 100+ @ $250 Per Lb. Bulk CBG Kief - 10-99 @ $400 Per Lb. 100+ @ $350 Per Lb. Can be pressed into 1/8 or 1 oz hash like pucks Filled rosin mesh bags in 1g, 1/8 or 1 oz sizes available upon request - Please call 971-601-0820 to discuss your needs- We have a cost effect, mutually beneficial solution ready! White label? Inquire.
About this brand
FarmDirectCBDs
About this strain
White CBG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG - If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.