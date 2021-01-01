 Loading…

Bulk Hemp CBD and CBG Kief - 100u Dry Sift - Made From Industrial Hemp- Perfect for moonrocks !

by FarmDirectCBDs

100u Oregon grown hemp kief available in bulk - 5 lb MOQ Bulk CBD Kief - 10-99 @ $300 Per Lb. 100+ @ $250 Per Lb. Bulk CBG Kief - 10-99 @ $400 Per Lb. 100+ @ $350 Per Lb. Can be pressed into 1/8 or 1 oz hash like pucks Filled rosin mesh bags in 1g, 1/8 or 1 oz sizes available upon request - Please call 971-601-0820 to discuss your needs- We have a cost effect, mutually beneficial solution ready! White label? Inquire.

We're on a mission to connect Humans who needlessly suffer, with the best USA Grown, Farm Direct RAW CBD hemp products, at a price everyone in need can afford! We are relentless in our quest for the BEST! We offer a full range of consulting services to Licenced USA Based Hemp Farms ranging from pre-season soil prep, planting, general consulting, logistics, procurement, processing, packaging, to extraction and much, much more. We LOVE to help our clients from time to time by listing their products AT WHOLESALE PRICES, #farmdirect and wholesale to the general public !

White CBG

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

White CBG is a mostly CBG (cannabigerol) marijuana strain bred by Oregon CBD. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White CBG -  If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

