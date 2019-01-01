 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by FarmDirectCBDs

$10.00MSRP

About this product

Bulk Hemp CBD Pre-rolled Cones! Due to an overwhelming demand we are now offering whitelabel 1g hemp cbd prerolls at a #farmdirect WHOLESALE price. CBD ranges from 5-18% . Delta 9 THC under .3% . Your logo on the packaging can be included in price (see example in pic 2) or buy ours! Tried, tested and farm direct! ______________________________________________________________ MSRP - $10.00 each / MOQ 1000 No logo or packaging - 1000+ @ $3.25 each Packaging only - 1000+ @ $4.50 each Your logo on packaging - 1000+ @ $5.25 each Your logo pre printed on hemp cbd filled pre-rolled cones - call 802-735-2237

About this brand

We're on a mission to connect Humans who needlessly suffer, with the best USA Grown, Farm Direct RAW CBD hemp products, at a price everyone in need can afford! We are relentless in our quest for the BEST! We offer a full range of consulting services to Licenced USA Based Hemp Farms ranging from pre-season soil prep, planting, general consulting, logistics, procurement, processing, packaging, to extraction and much, much more. We LOVE to help our clients from time to time by listing their products AT WHOLESALE PRICES, #farmdirect and wholesale to the general public !