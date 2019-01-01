About this product
Bulk Full Spectrum Alcohol Extracted 70-80% CBD USA Hemp CBD Distillate - MOQ 1 L / KG _________________________________________ MSRP: $8000 per liter / kilogram 1 l / kg $6500 2-10 l / kg $6000 each 10 liters / kgs+ Please call 802-735-2237 for availability
We're on a mission to connect Humans who needlessly suffer, with the best USA Grown, Farm Direct RAW CBD hemp products, at a price everyone in need can afford! We are relentless in our quest for the BEST! We offer a full range of consulting services to Licenced USA Based Hemp Farms ranging from pre-season soil prep, planting, general consulting, logistics, procurement, processing, packaging, to extraction and much, much more. We LOVE to help our clients from time to time by listing their products AT WHOLESALE PRICES, #farmdirect and wholesale to the general public !