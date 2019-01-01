 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. USA Hemp CBD Distillate In Bulk

USA Hemp CBD Distillate In Bulk

by FarmDirectCBDs

$6,500.00MSRP

Bulk Full Spectrum Alcohol Extracted 70-80% CBD USA Hemp CBD Distillate - MOQ 1 L / KG _________________________________________ MSRP: $8000 per liter / kilogram 1 l / kg $6500 2-10 l / kg $6000 each 10 liters / kgs+ Please call 802-735-2237 for availability

We're on a mission to connect Humans who needlessly suffer, with the best USA Grown, Farm Direct RAW CBD hemp products, at a price everyone in need can afford! We are relentless in our quest for the BEST! We offer a full range of consulting services to Licenced USA Based Hemp Farms ranging from pre-season soil prep, planting, general consulting, logistics, procurement, processing, packaging, to extraction and much, much more. We LOVE to help our clients from time to time by listing their products AT WHOLESALE PRICES, #farmdirect and wholesale to the general public !