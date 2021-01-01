Animal Mints - Pre-rolls (1g)
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with Blue Power and GSC. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
