  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Animal Mints - Pre-rolls (1g)
Hybrid

Animal Mints - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Pre-rolls Animal Mints - Pre-rolls (1g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Animal Mints

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with Blue Power and GSC. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.

