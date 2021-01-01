Blue City Diesel - Pre-rolls (1g)
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time. To ensure maximum freshness, we pack prerolls into airtight, recyclable tubes.
Farmer and the Felon
Blue Diesel
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Diesel is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and NYC Diesel. This strain, sometimes known as Blue City Diesel, produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, this plant may provide just the relaxation you need.
