  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Blue Diamond - Pre-rolls (1g)
Indica

Blue Diamond - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

About this product

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Blue Diamond

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Diamond is a mostly indica strain bred by BioQueen genetics. Although its exact parentage is unknown, Blue Diamond descends from an indica-dominant hybrid and inherits a hashy, earthy aroma. It finishes flowering quickly, rewarding growers with yields of large, chunky buds after eight weeks.

