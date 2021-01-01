 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Dream - Quarters (7g)
Hybrid

Blue Dream - Quarters (7g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Write a review
Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Flower Blue Dream - Quarters (7g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Get hooked up when you stock up—our quarter bags of sungrown and greenhouse offer the same great quality as our eighths, but a better deal per gram.

About this brand

Farmer and the Felon Logo
At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high accompanied by cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC, making this strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients choose Blue Dream for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review