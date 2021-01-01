Blue Lime Pie - Eighths (3.5g)
by Farmer and the Felon
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects. Genetics: Key Lime Pie x Blue Power Flavor notes: Sweet Citrus and Shortbread
Farmer and the Felon
At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™
