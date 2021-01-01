Blue Lime Pie - Quarters (7g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Get hooked up when you stock up—our quarter bags of sungrown and greenhouse offer the same great quality as our eighths, but a better deal per gram. Genetics: Key Lime Pie x Blue Power Flavor notes: Sweet Citrus and Shortbread
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.