Cherry AK - Pre-rolls (1g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Cherry AK-47
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.
