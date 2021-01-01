 Loading…

  Cherry Kush - Eighths (3.5g)
Hybrid

Cherry Kush - Eighths (3.5g)

by Farmer and the Felon

About this product

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

About this brand

Farmer and the Felon Logo
At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren't interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Cherry Kush

Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene
  Limonene

A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.

