  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Cherry Punch - Pre-rolls (1g)
Hybrid

Cherry Punch - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

About this product

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time. To ensure maximum freshness, we pack prerolls into airtight, recyclable tubes.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Cherry Punch

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cherry Punch is a potent sativa-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch (also known as Black Cherry Punch) is widely celebrated for its bold cherry flavor profile that comes from dense, citrus terpenes. Consumers who smoke this strain say it smells fruity and rich and a little skunk-like. The high you get from smoking Cherry Punch is uplifting and relaxing - perfect for jamming out to a new album or even taking care of a few errands. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Cherry Punch buds come in a dark green color with purple specks and striking orange hairs. 

