Daydream - Pre-rolls (1g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time. To ensure maximum freshness, we pack prerolls into airtight, recyclable tubes.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Sunshine Daydream
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
From Bodhi Seeds comes Sunshine Daydream, an indica-dominant cross between Appalachia and Bubbashine (a Bubba Kush and Blue Moonshine hybrid). Its flavors are an elaborate blend of tangy diesel and fruit, accented by sweet berry undertones. A descendant of Bubba Kush, Sunshine Daydream is a potently psychoactive indica that brings relief to pain, nausea, inflammation, and other conditions that benefit from THC-rich strains.
