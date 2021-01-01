Doc's OG - Pre-rolls (1g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Doc’s OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
An award-winning strain from Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Doc’s OG is a cross of the famously potent Face Off OG and their very own Rare Dankness #1. With OG genetics shining through, consumers can expect a piney fuel-flavored strain with dense trichome-drenched buds that blanket the room with its diesel scent. Doc’s OG produces a high that goes straight to the head then leaves you in a state of full-body relaxation.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.