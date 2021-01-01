 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Doc's OG - Pre-rolls (1g)
Hybrid

Doc's OG - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Pre-rolls Doc's OG - Pre-rolls (1g)

About this product

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Doc’s OG

Doc’s OG
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

An award-winning strain from Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Doc’s OG is a cross of the famously potent Face Off OG and their very own Rare Dankness #1. With OG genetics shining through, consumers can expect a piney fuel-flavored strain with dense trichome-drenched buds that blanket the room with its diesel scent. Doc’s OG produces a high that goes straight to the head then leaves you in a state of full-body relaxation.

