  5. GMO Cookies - Pre-rolls (1g)
Indica

GMO Cookies - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

GMO Cookies - Pre-rolls (1g)

About this product

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

GMO Cookies

Terpenes
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies is a powerful indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog with GSC. This strain produces relaxing effects you can feel through your body while your mind retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without total sedation. GMO Cookies features aromas like diesel, coffee and fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.

