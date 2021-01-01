GMO Cookies - Pre-rolls (1g)
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
GMO Cookies is a powerful indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdog with GSC. This strain produces relaxing effects you can feel through your body while your mind retains focus. GMO Cookies is loved for its ability to relieve stress and aches without total sedation. GMO Cookies features aromas like diesel, coffee and fruit. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.
