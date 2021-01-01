 Loading…

Indica

Gorilla Snacks - Eighths (3.5g)

by Farmer and the Felon

About this product

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Gorilla OG

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Gorilla OG is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 with Mango Kush. Gorilla OG gives a high that comes on hard and fast. Upon smoking Gorilla OG, you'll instantly feel the head high kick in. But before long, you'll be feeling this strain tingle throughout your entire body. Anyone smoking Gorilla OG should be prepared for an extended period of couchlock, making this strain ideal for late-night relaxation with a movie or simply as a nightcap. Medical marijuana patients choose Gorilla OG for easing tension from chronic pain

