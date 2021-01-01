Gorilla Snacks - Eighths (3.5g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Gorilla OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Gorilla OG is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing GG4 with Mango Kush. Gorilla OG gives a high that comes on hard and fast. Upon smoking Gorilla OG, you'll instantly feel the head high kick in. But before long, you'll be feeling this strain tingle throughout your entire body. Anyone smoking Gorilla OG should be prepared for an extended period of couchlock, making this strain ideal for late-night relaxation with a movie or simply as a nightcap. Medical marijuana patients choose Gorilla OG for easing tension from chronic pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.