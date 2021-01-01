 Loading…

  5. Gorilla Snacks - Pre-rolls (1g)
Hybrid

Gorilla Snacks - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

Gorilla Snacks

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Gorilla Snacks by Heroes of The Farm is an odoriferous passion project that combines two extremely resinous strains. Its lineage is a mixture of GG4 and Guinness, a Scooby Snacks F3 backcross that took well over a year to develop. This strain naturally creates an abundance of trichomes, giving the plant a stunning appearance. Gorilla Snacks has a strong aroma with pungent notes of pine, herbs, and sweetness. Enjoy Gorilla Snacks when you have some free time, as this strain’s powerful buzz may steer you away from strenuous mental or physical activity.

