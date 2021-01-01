Granimals - Eighths (3.5g)
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
Farmer and the Felon
Granimals
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Granimals, also known as "Garanimals," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Granimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and spicy. Growers say Granimals is camouflaged with purple and green while dense trichomes provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.
