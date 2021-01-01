 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Granimals - Eighths (3.5g)
Indica

Granimals - Eighths (3.5g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Flower Granimals - Eighths (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

About this brand

Farmer and the Felon Logo
At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Granimals

Granimals
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Granimals, also known as "Garanimals," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Granimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and spicy. Growers say Granimals is camouflaged with purple and green while dense trichomes provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.

