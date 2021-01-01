Granimals - Pre-rolls (1g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Garanimals
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Garanimals is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Garanimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and spicy. Growers say Garanimals is camouflaged with purple and green while dense trichomes provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.