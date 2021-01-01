 Loading…

  5. Granimals - Pre-rolls (1g)
Indica

Granimals - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

About this product

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Garanimals

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Garanimals is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Garanimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and spicy. Growers say Garanimals is camouflaged with purple and green while dense trichomes provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.

