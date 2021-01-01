Grape Soda - Eighths (3.5g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Grape Soda
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
A strong and fast-acting phenotype of Tahoe OG Kush, Grape Soda by Taste Budz is an excellent evening strain. It provides an idle, heavy-bodied sensation that frees you from worry. The sweet and pungent purple buds give this heady phenotype a very distinct look and flavor. Grape Soda features a pungent citrus aroma with notable grape notes on the palate, and the breeder recommends this strain for depression, anxiety, insomnia, indigestion, inflammation, and minor pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.