Grape Stomper - Pre-rolls (1g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time. To ensure maximum freshness, we pack prerolls into airtight, recyclable tubes.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Grape Stomper OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper OG crosses their famous Grape Stomper with New York OG Kush for a kush heavy spin. The result is a strain with the frosty qualities of Grape Stomper and a potent OG high. Consumers can expect a sweet, grape, piney, and lemon terpene profile alongside a thick, sedative high.
