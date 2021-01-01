Guava - Pre-rolls (1g)
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time. To ensure maximum freshness, we pack prerolls into airtight, recyclable tubes.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Guava
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Pinene
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
