  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Ice Cream Cake - Pre-rolls (1g)
Indica

Ice Cream Cake - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Pre-rolls Ice Cream Cake - Pre-rolls (1g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Ice Cream Cake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep. Growers say this strain has light green and purple buds that are completely flushed with icy trichomes. 

