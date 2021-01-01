Jet Fuel Gelato - Pre-rolls (1g)
by Farmer and the Felon
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Jet Fuel Gelato
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Jet Fuel Gelato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing High Octane with Jet Fuel. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Jet Fuel Gelato - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
