Indica

Kiwi - Pre-rolls (1g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Pre-rolls Kiwi - Pre-rolls (1g)

About this product

Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Kiwiskunk

In the late 1980s, the Skunk invasion landed on New Zealand’s shores. Kiwiskunk was introduced when a New Zealand Skunk variety met NYC Diesel, adding a little something extra to its flavor profile. This 75/25 indica-dominant strain gives off a very potent skunky smell with sweet and citrus flavor. You’ll likely be left with a happy but couch-locked feeling best enjoyed while curling up to a comedy movie.

