Kiwi - Pre-rolls (1g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Kiwiskunk
In the late 1980s, the Skunk invasion landed on New Zealand’s shores. Kiwiskunk was introduced when a New Zealand Skunk variety met NYC Diesel, adding a little something extra to its flavor profile. This 75/25 indica-dominant strain gives off a very potent skunky smell with sweet and citrus flavor. You’ll likely be left with a happy but couch-locked feeling best enjoyed while curling up to a comedy movie.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.