Indica

Legend OG - Eighths (3.5g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Flower Legend OG - Eighths (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

About this brand

Farmer and the Felon Logo
At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Legend OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

