Legend OG - Pre-rolls (1g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Legend OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.
