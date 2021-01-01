Lemon Pie - Pre-rolls (1g)
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time. To ensure maximum freshness, we pack prerolls into airtight, recyclable tubes.
Lemon Pie
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Lemon Pie from Leafs by Snoop is a sativa-dominant hybrid that will bring about relaxation and creativity. It carries hints of citrus, spice, and diesel flavor in dense, orange-haired buds. Testing over 22% in THC, this powerful strain will have you out and about doing your favorite indoor or outdoor activities.
