 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemongrass - Quarters (7g)
Hybrid

Lemongrass - Quarters (7g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Write a review
Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Flower Lemongrass - Quarters (7g)
Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Flower Lemongrass - Quarters (7g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Get hooked up when you stock up—our quarter bags of sungrown and greenhouse offer the same great quality as our eighths, but a better deal per gram.

About this brand

Farmer and the Felon Logo
At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Lemongrass

Lemongrass
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Crossing Lemon Kush Bx5 and Humboldt Gelato Bx3, Humboldt Seed Company bred Lemongrass, a high-performance cultivar with vigorous growth patterns and high yields. Lemongrass’ terpenes gush a tart lemon flavor that is backed with a gassy fuel taste and notes of vanilla. The lime green buds come drenched in trichomes and the uplifting high will make you get up and get out.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review