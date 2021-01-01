Midnight - Pre-rolls (1g)
Farmer and the Felon
About this product
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon prerolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time. To ensure maximum freshness, we pack prerolls into airtight, recyclable tubes.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Midnight
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Linalool
Midnight, a popular strain in Israel, is a sativa-dominant variety developed by Tikun Olam to treat nausea. This high-CBD strain also controls pain, inflammation, and indigestion, with uplifting and invigorating effects ideal for daytime consumption.
