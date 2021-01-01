Midnight - Quarters (7g)
About this product
Get hooked up when you stock up—our quarter bags of sungrown and greenhouse offer the same great quality as our eighths, but a better deal per gram.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Midnight
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Linalool
Midnight, a popular strain in Israel, is a sativa-dominant variety developed by Tikun Olam to treat nausea. This high-CBD strain also controls pain, inflammation, and indigestion, with uplifting and invigorating effects ideal for daytime consumption.
