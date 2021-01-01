Midnight - Smalls (14.5g)
by Farmer and the FelonWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
An incredible value for the everyday smoker, Smalls are strain-specific, smaller buds that still pack a big, potent punch. Smalls bag includes premium rolling papers for on-the-go convenience.
About this brand
Farmer and the Felon
About this strain
Midnight
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Linalool
Midnight, a popular strain in Israel, is a sativa-dominant variety developed by Tikun Olam to treat nausea. This high-CBD strain also controls pain, inflammation, and indigestion, with uplifting and invigorating effects ideal for daytime consumption.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.