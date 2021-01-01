 Loading…

Hybrid

Mimosa - Eighths (3.5g)

by Farmer and the Felon

Farmer and the Felon Cannabis Flower Mimosa - Eighths (3.5g)

About this product

Carefully chosen for flavor, aroma, smooth smoking and a proper cure, our eighths of sparkling, resinous nugs are available in a variety of strains with diverse terpene profiles and effects.

About this brand

At Farmer and the Felon™, we're determined to preserve the countercultural history of the prohibition era while advocating for social justice for the cannabis prisoners in the here-and-now. As industry veterans dedicated to cannabis freedom, we aren’t interested in being just another weed brand. We are, Cannabis for Change.™

About this strain

Mimosa
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Mimosa is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don't pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

