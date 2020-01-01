Wedding Cake Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
2 pieces
$14.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$10.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Handcrafted using terpene-rich whole flowers, Farmer and the Felon pre-rolled joints are expertly filled with precisely ground cannabis to ensure an even burn every time. To ensure maximum freshness, we pack pre-rolls into airtight, recyclable tubes. Available Strains: Motorbreath - Indica Mimosa - Sativa
Be the first to review this product.